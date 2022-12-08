The 14-4A All District volleyball selections for the 2022 season have been announced. The Kaufman Lady Lions volleyball team had several players earn All-District honors.
The Kaufman players who received All-District accolades this season are as follows:
Blocker of the Year: Madelyn Kinney.
Fist Team All-District: Kinney, Katherine Elzner, Pavin Penny, and Olivia Mohr.
Second Team All-District: Piper Wilburn and Allie Page.
Honorable Mention All-District: Madison Thurston, Zariahya Coy, and Keira Drake.
Academic All-District: Elzner, Mohr, Page, Thurston, Kinney, and Coy.
Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Academic All-State: Elzner, Mohr, Page, and Thurston.
Texas High School Coaches Association’s Academic All-State: Elzner, Mohr, Page, and Thurston.
Kaufman posted a great 28-14 overall record during the 2022 season. The Lady Lions also won a bi-district playoff title with a straight sets victory over North Dallas High School.
It was a very special 2022 season for the Kaufman Lady Lions volleyball team.
