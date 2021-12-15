The Kaufman Lions boys basketball team went 1-4 at the 10th annual Forney ISD Winter Classic tournament on Dec. 9 through Dec. 11.
This tournament was filled with several top quality 5A and 6A teams.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament were as follows:
Lake Highlands 80, Kaufman 49.
Desoto 58, Kaufman 45. However, Kaufman led at halftime in this game by a count of 23-22.
The Colony High School 64, Kaufman 58.
Kaufman 68, North Forney 50.
Forney High School 57, Kaufman 54.
Top players for Kaufman in the Lake Highlands game were as follows:
Daylon Dickerson: 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Nick McBride: 11 points.
Vontrell Williams: 10 points.
Dalys Chandler: nine points.
Notable performers for Kaufman in the Desoto game were as follows.
Williams: 15 points.
Dickerson: 12 points and 14 rebounds.
DK Jones: eight points.
Noteworthy performances for Kaufman against The Colony High School were produced by the following players:
Dickerson: 21 points, 17 rebounds, and four assists.
Williams: 19 points and five rebounds.
Key contributors for Kaufman in the North Forney game were as follows:
Dickerson: 30 points, 21 rebounds, and four blocked shots.
Kylevon Morrow: 12 points.
Chandler: eight points.
Jones: five points, five assists.
Solid performances for Kaufman in the Forney High School game were turned in by the following players:
Williams: 32 points and nine rebounds. Williams connected successfully on seven three-point shots in this game.
Dickerson: eight points and nine rebounds.
McBride: eight points.
Jones: three points and seven assists.
Also, in an exciting non-district game, Kaufman defeated Crandall by a count of 60-55 on Dec. 7. Before they began a memorable comeback Kaufman trailed 36-22 at the five-minute mark of the third quarter.
Marquee players for Kaufman in the Crandall game were as follows:
Williams: 15 points and eight rebounds.
Dickerson: 14 points and five rebounds.
Chandler: 12 points.
McBride: nine points.
Jones: five points and five assists.
Derek Clamon: five points and four assists.
After these results, Kaufman’s overall record stands at 6-9.
