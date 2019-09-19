Kaufman stumbles in district opener

The Kaufman Lions’ early season struggles continued Friday night as they lost their district opener to the Ennis Lions.
Following a difficult start to the season featuring back-to-back losses against Lindale and former district rival Crandall, who beat Kaufman for the first time in 13 years on Sept. 6, Kaufman’s 49-14 loss to Ennis puts the Lions at 0-3, tying them with Sulpher Springs as the only two teams in District 8-5A Div. II with a winless record.
The silver lining for Kaufman is that Ennis was predicted to be a frontrunner in the district so their most difficult opponents may be behind them. This week, however, the Lions face the Corsicana Tigers who already have a key district victory over Greenville to their name along with a 40-34 win over Fort Worth’s Boswell High School in pre-district play. The Tigers will have the home field advantage when they take the field against the Lions in Corsicana at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night as the Lions look to get their season on track.
