The Scurry-Rosser baseball team had hopes of making the playoffs recently after a three-game District 18-3A winning streak. But those hopes got sidetracked with losses to Malakoff (15-5) and Eustace (7-0) on April 13 and April 19 respectively.
With these losses, Scurry-Rosser is now 4-13-1 overall on the season and 3-7 in District 18-3A play.
In the Malakoff game, Scurry-Rosser kept things interesting against the current number one team in the state for 3A baseball.
After three full innings of play, the score in this game was all tied up at 5-all. Malakoff opened the scoring by plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Wildcats answered back with a five-run top of third inning to go in front by a count of 5-2. However, Malakoff responded to the challenge as they scored three more runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game.
RBIs in that top of the third inning for Scurry-Rosser came from Christian Lopez (RBI bases loaded hit by pitch) and Caden West (RBI single to right field). The other three runs that Scurry-Rosser registered in this game came via a couple of Malakoff errors in that aforementioned top of the third inning.
But the key to the game was a 10-run bottom of the fifth inning for Malakoff which ultimately put this game in the win column for the Tigers.
On April 19, the Eustace Bulldogs shut out Scurry Rosser by a count of 7-0. At press time, there were no stats available on this game.
