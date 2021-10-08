The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cat volleyball team is still perfect in District 18-3A action after victories over Eustace and Rice on Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 respectively.
In their 25-11, 25-11, and 25-4 straight sets victory over Eustace, the stars of this match for Scurry-Rosser were Emily Story (11 kills and 17 digs), Chloe Fisher (11 digs), and Becca Jestis (28 assists). Other marquee performers in this match for Scurry-Rosser were Lilly Drake (nine kills), Hannah Word (seven kills and nine digs), and Kindle Jones (eight digs).
In their 25-13, 25-17, and 25-11 straight sets victory over Rice, notable performers for Scurry-Rosser were Story (11 kills and eight digs), Word (nine kills), Drake eight kills), Ryley Taylor (six kills), Jestis (29 assists), Fisher (five service aces), Kenzie Smith (three service aces), and Jones (10 digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.