The Kaufman Lady Lions won the team title while the boys finished second at the Crandall Pirate Relays on March 10 at Crandall High School.
Overall, the Lady Lions captured the team title by scoring 146 points. The Kaufman boys finished second by registering 136 points. The only team to beat the Kaufman boys at this meet was Crandall High School.
Some of the schools at this track and field meet were Kaufman, Crandall, Princeton, Ennis, Terrell, and Dallas WT White.
Top performers for Kaufman at this meet were as follows:
Varsity girls:
Kathryn Tucker: first place in the 1600 meters (5:25.73) and first place in the 3200 meters (12:02.80)
Barbra Ruiz: second place in the 3200 meters (12:03.41), second place in the 1600 meters (5:34.06), and fourth place in the pole vault (6’0”).
Joselyne Sanchez: fourth place in the 1600 meters (5:54.92).
Katharine Elzner: second place in the 800 meters (2:29.54)
Allie Page: fourth place in the 800 meters (2:35.79), third place in the 400 meters (1:04.72). and fifth place in the pole vault (5’6).
Amaiah Morales: sixth place in the long jump (14’5”).
Lauren Jones: first place in the pole vault (7’6”), third place in the 100 hurdles (18.17 seconds), second place in the 300 hurdles (57.30 seconds), and fifth place in the triple jump (29’9.5”).
4X200 Relay: team of Elzner, Kayla Sanders, Idally Acosta, and Morales finished in fifth place (1:53.43).
4X400 Relay: team of Page, Morales, Sloan Wilson, and Elzner finished in second place (4:20.28).
Keira Drake: third place in the high jump: (4’10”) and first place in the triple jump (35’0”).
Madalyn Kinney: second place in the shot put (34’2”) and fourth place in the discus (84’11”).
Savannah Pasquinelli: sixth place in the shot put (28’10”) and third place in the discus (101’9”).
Varsity boys:
Edwin Rivera: first place in the 1600 meters (4:37.38) and first place in the 3200 meters (10:15.06)
Daylon Dickerson first place in the high jump (6’6”), first place in the triple jump (43’1.25”). and second place in the 110 hurdles (15.95 seconds).
Garrett Potter: fifth place in the 110 hurdles (17.59 seconds), third in the 300 hurdles (44.13 seconds), and fifth place in the high jump (5’4).
Adan Gutierrez: second place in the 800 meters (2:03.02) and fourth in the 1600 meters (4:50.64).
Yahir Flores: fifth place in the 3200 meters (11:05.73).
Branden Matthews: third place in the shot put (42’4”).
Garron Kinney: second place in the discus (132’7”).
Johnathon Wrenn: third place in the long jump (18’7”).
Kylevon Morrow: fourth place in the triple jump (39’10”).
4X100 Relay: team of Julian Prox, Wrenn, Kyndall Trudeau, and Aundrea Freeman— finished in second place (43.67 seconds).
4X200 Relay: team of Trudeau, Wrenn, Prox and Freeman — finished in third place (1:35.36).
4X400 Relay: Potter, Prox, Bronson Chavez, and Dickerson — finished in third place (3:43. 88)
