It was a special day for the Scurry-Rosser cross country team at the Life Waxahachie Mustang Stampede meet on Sept. 23 as several Wildcat runners set new personal best time records at this meet.
The Lady Cats were led once again by their freshman phenom Addison Truly, who finished seventh overall in the two-mile race while posting a new personal best record time of 13:03.
Other scoring performances for the Lady Cats at this meet were turned in by Kate Whitsitt, Icelyn Lopez, Kayla Duncan, and Reagan Kinsey.
In the boys varsity race, Scurry-Rosser put together some “phenomenal” individual performances, according to Head Coach Lisa Muncrief. The team’s top runner at this meet was Nolan Tubbs, who traversed the three-mile course in a new personal best record time of 18:57, which was a 55-second improvement over his previous personal best time.
Other PRs for the Scurry-Rosser varsity boys team at this meet were turned in by George Hensley (19:07—24 seconds faster than his previous personal best record time), Simon Zeleta (20:19 – almost two minutes better than his previous best time), and Colin Mahanna at 25:11, who shaved another minute off his personal best time from last week.
The Scurry-Rosser cross country team will run next at Eustace High School’s Do it Dom Invitational Meet on Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.