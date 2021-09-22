The Eustace Bulldog football team secured a narrow 27-24 road victory over the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats on Sept. 17.
With this victory, Eustace improves to 3-1 overall on the season, while Scurry-Rosser falls to 2-2.
At halftime, Scurry-Rosser led 12-8 with the game appearing to be headed in the right direction for the Wildcats. However, Eustace had just enough offense in the second half to surpass Scurry-Rosser, which allowed the Bulldogs to win the game.
Notable individual performances for Scurry-Rosser in this game were turned in by Tanner Vaughn (225 passing yards), Landon Torres (49 rushing yards), Bryce Chambers (108 receiving yards/ 10 solo and six assisted tackles), Peyton Lederman (four solo and two assisted tackles plus one sack), and Brian Ochoa (three solo tackles and one assisted tackle plus one sack and two tackles for loss).
Scurry-Rosser will open District 7-3A Division II play on Sept. 24 by hosting Edgewood. This game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
