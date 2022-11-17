The Kaufman Lady Lions volleyball team has just completed a very successful season.
On Nov. 1, Kaufman defeated North Dallas to win the bi-district playoff title in straight sets by a count of 25-10, 25-10, and 25-9. Then, on Nov. 5, Canton triumphed over Kaufman in the area playoff round. The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Lions in a five-set thriller by a count of 19-25, 21-25, 29-27, 26-24, and 15-10.
After these results, Kaufman sees their 2022 season come to a close with an overall record of 28-14.
Key contributors for Kaufman in the bi-district North Dallas match were as follows:
Madelyn Kinney: nine kills.
Kate Elzner: five kills, one block, and 12 assists.
Zariahya Coy: four kills and two blocks.
Olivia Mohr: four kills and nine digs.
Piper Wilburn: 10 assists and five digs.
Pavin Penny: three assists and seven digs.
