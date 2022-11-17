The Kaufman Lady Lions volleyball team has just completed a very successful season.

On Nov. 1, Kaufman defeated North Dallas to win the bi-district playoff title in straight sets by a count of 25-10, 25-10, and 25-9. Then, on Nov. 5, Canton triumphed over Kaufman in the area playoff round. The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Lions in a five-set thriller by a count of 19-25, 21-25, 29-27, 26-24, and 15-10.

