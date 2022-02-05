The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats varsity boys basketball team continues winning.
The Wildcats defeated Kemp (40-36) and Eustace (41-36) on Jan. 25 and Jan. 28 at Kemp High School and Scurry-Rosser High School respectively.
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser improves to 20-6 overall and 7-2 in District 18-3A play.
In both the Kemp and Eustace games, Scurry-Rosser simply found a way to win in the end. Against Kemp, Scurry-Rosser played well in the first half as they built a 25-12 lead by half time. However, in the second half, the Wildcats had to withstand a determined rally by the Yellow Jackets to secure the victory. Against Eustace, it was a hard-fought battle from beginning to end. At halftime, Scurry-Rosser led by just one point at 20-19. Then in the second half, the Wildcats did just enough to hold off the Bulldogs in order to get the victory.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Kemp game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 16 points, four assists, and five steals.
Grayson Hill: eight points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Six of his points came on two three-point shots.
Bryce Chambers: seven points and eight rebounds.
Christian Lopez: four points and seven rebounds.
Baylin Caves: three points.
Cagle Peavy: two points, five rebounds, and three steals.
Key players for Scurry-Rosser in the Eustace game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 23 points.
Lopez: four points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
Peavy: four points.
Grayson Hill: two points, three assists, and three steals.
Chambers: two points and seven rebounds.
Kayden Bradshaw: two points and three steals.
Ralph Miller: two points.
De’Shawn Wren: two points.
Head Coach James Hill was extremely proud of his team for finding a way to win these two big District 18-3A games.
“In these games, the kids faced a lot of adversity especially in the fourth quarters,” Hill said. “They put forth a lot of effort on both ends of the floor to get the wins. We are proud of the way that they finished.”
