The Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcat softball team concluded their 2021 season by splitting two games.
ON April 20th, Scurry-Rosser defeated Palmer 17-6. But, then on April 23rd, they lost to Blooming Grove by a count of 12-0.
In the Palmer game, Scurry-Rosser trailed 6-5 heading into the top of the seventh and final inning. But then a 12 run seventh inning explosion helped the Lady Wildcats break open a close game and go on to the victory. In that seventh inning, RBIs for Scurry-Rosser came from Lanie Taliaferro (RBI single to left), Azlan Grucholski (RBI infield single and a RBI infield single), Macy Orman (two RBI single to center), Mackenzie Smith (Grand Slam homer to center field), Chloe Sims (RBI single to center), and Rindy Koleszar (RBI groundout). The other run that Surry-Rosser scored in this frame cam via a Palmer error.
Other RBI’s in this game for the Lady Wildcats were registered by Smith (RBI single to right field in the first inning, and a RBI sacrifice fly to right in the third inning) and Sims (RBI infield single in the fifth inning). The other runs that Scurry-Rosser scored in this game came courtesy of Palmer errors in the fifth inning).
Then, on April 23rd, Blooming Grove defeated Scurry-Rosser 12-0. The star of this game was Blooming Grove’s pitcher Ava Eldridge. She pitched a five-inning no-hitter while striking out nine and walking none.
The Scurry-Rosser softball team concludes their 2021 season with an overall record of 11-13 overall record and a 5-9 mark in District 18-3A play.
