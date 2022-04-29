The Crandall Pirates varsity boys and girls track and field teams performed well at the District 13-5A and District 14-5A area track and field meet on April 21 at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium.
Top performers for Crandall at the area meet were as follows: Note: The top four finishers in each event at the area meet qualify for the Class 5A Region II Track and Field Meet on April 29 through April 30 at the University of Texas at Arlington.
Varsity boys:
Samuel Omosigho: fourth place in the high jump (6’0”), fourth place in the triple jump (41’10.75”), and fifth place in the 110 hurdles (14.86 seconds).
Luke Moffitt: second place in the 800 meters (new personal record of 1:59.94).
Dorian Maple: second place in the shot put (49’0.5”).
Tytus Daugherty: third place in the discus (136’3”) and sixth place in the shot put (43’10”).
Thomas Schierman: third place in the pole vault (new personal record of 13’6”).
4 x 100 relay team of Deondre Bowman, Moffitt, Kendrick Jones, and Omosigho finished in third place (41.99 seconds—new CHS record. Note: The old school record in this event was set back in 1999).
4 x 400 relay: team of Bowman, Omosigho, Michael Collins, and Moffit finished in second place (new personal record of 3:24.88).
Jones: fifth place in the 200 meters (22.30 seconds).
Varsity girls:
Hannah Omosigho: fourth place in the shot put (36’1”).
Maddie Cox: fourth place in the 1600 meters (5:44.93)
JeMela Harris: fifth place in the 100 meters (12.54 seconds).
Amaiyah Harrison: fifth place in the 300 hurdles (49.29 seconds).
4 x 100 relay: team of Tajaesha Jones, Harris, Michaela Nelson, and Nakendal Simmons: finished in sixth place (50.23 seconds).
4 x 400 relay: team of Bethany Cone, Nelson, Pearl Uguru, and Reyna Vargas: finished in sixth place (4:18.51).
The Class 5A Region II track and field meet is set to take place on April 29 through April 30 at the University of Texas at Arlington.
