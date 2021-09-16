With more late-game heroics that have become common this season, the Kaufman Lion football team was able to hold off 5A Sulphur Springs by a count of 34-32 on Sept. 10. This was Homecoming night for the Kaufman football program.
This game was decided on a fourth and four play from Kaufman’s 39-yard line. Sulphur Springs was driving to possibly win the game, and they needed a first down to keep the sticks moving. But Kaufman’s defense rose up and stopped Sulphur Springs a yard short of the first-down marker, which ultimately turned the ball over on downs to the Lions. Then the Lions were able to run out the clock to claim the victory.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 3-0 overall on the season while Sulphur Springs falls to 0-3.
Derek Clamon led offensively in this game, going seven of 14 passing for 152 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and eight carries for 98 yards. Also leading on offense were Braxton Garmon (15 carries for 83 yards and three touchdowns), Julian Prox (three receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown), and Juan Resendiz (nine carries for 36 yards and one touchdown).
For the game, Kaufman gained 376 total yards, with 224 rushing and 152 passing.
After a scoreless first quarter, Kaufman completed nine plays in an 80-yard drive with a 53-yard touchdown pass from Clamon to Prox. Kaufman led 7-0 at the 11:50 mark of the second quarter.
Sulphur Springs responded with a touchdown pass on their next drive, which tied the game at 7-all at the eight-minute mark of the second quarter.
Then later in the second quarter, after the Wildcats forced the Lions to turn the ball over downs, Sulphur Springs drove 76 yards in nine plays to take the lead at 14-7, thanks to a three-yard touchdown run.
After a Sulphur Springs fumble, Kaufman drove for the tying touchdown. The touchdown came on a two-yard run by Garmon, which tied the game at 14-all with eight seconds left in the first half.
After the halftime Homecoming ceremony, Sulphur Springs took a 17-14 lead on a 33-yard field goal in the second half.
Kaufman answered with two consecutive touchdowns to build a 28-17 lead. The first of these touchdowns came on a 23-yard run by Garmon, completing an 80-yard drive by the Lions. Then, after a nice punt run by Kylevon Morrow, Kaufman scored another touchdown after a short drive. This touchdown was produced on a one-yard run by Garmon late in the third quarter.
At this point, it looked like Kaufman had gained control of the game. But, Sulphur Springs wasn’t done yet. The Wildcats drove 75 yards in 17 plays to score a touchdown. After a successful two- point conversion attempt, Kaufman’s lead had been cut to 28-25.
However, Kaufman would produce a key touchdown drive. The Lions moved 68 yards in 11 plays to register what would be the winning score. This touchdown came on three-yard run by Resendiz, pushing the Lions lead to 34-25.
After a touchdown pass by the Wildcats, Kaufman’s lead stood at just 34-32. After a defensive stop, Kaufman was forced to punt to Sulphur Springs, which triggered that final and frantic drive by the Wildcats.
But, in the end, Kaufman survived and won another big game.
Kaufman will close out non-district play next week with a road game against Alvarado at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.
