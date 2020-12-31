Thanks to a dramatic second half comeback, the Kaufman Lion boys’ basketball team was able to capture their District 13-4A opener by a count of 42-39 over Terrell on Dec. 18.
At halftime, Kaufman trailed 25-10. But, then they regrouped in the second half and outscored Terrell 32-14 to secure this important victory.
Top performers in this game for Kaufman were Daylon Dickerson (19 points, seven rebounds, and five steals—Dickerson was nine of 11 from the free throw line in this game), Vontrell Williams (eight points), Derek Clamon (six points and four steals), Dalys Chandler (five points), and DK Jones (four points).
“Our guys are playing hard and competing, but we have a long way to go to get to where we feel like we should be,” Kaufman Head Coach Matt McLaughlin said. “We are taking all of the challenges of this season head on and not making excuses about the situations we have been put in thus far.
”Kaufman also played a couple of non-district games vs. Corsicana and Palestine on Dec. 15 and Dec. 21 respectively. They split these two contests as they won over Corsicana by the score of 68-48 and lost to Palestine by a count of 57-54. It should be noted that Palestine was a 4A playoff team last season.
As of Dec. 28, the Kaufman boys’ basketball team is 7-2 overall and 1-0 in District 13-4A play.
As for the Kaufman girls’ basketball team, they are currently 2-10 overall and 0-3 in District 13-4A play.
On Dec. 16, the Lions squared off against Caddo Mills High School in the District 13-4A opener for both teams. When the game was over, Caddo Mills had emerged with the victory by a count of 58-34.
Individually in this game, Kaufman’s main players were Paige Garmon (12 points and three rebounds), Reece Yager (eight points and three rebounds), Taylor Sandberg (five points and seven rebounds), Piper Wilburn (one point, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals), Lillian Gibbons (four points and seven rebounds), and Breanna Saucedo (four points).
Then, on Dec. 17, Kaufman went up against state powerhouse Sunnyvale. This game was a tough one to take for the Lions as they came up on the short end of the score by a count of 59-15. Notable efforts in this District 13-4A game for Kaufman were turned in by Saucedo (seven points), Lexi Esparza (six points and five rebounds), and Gibbons (two points and two rebounds).
Finally, on Dec. 18, Kaufman lost a heartbreaker in District 13-4A action to Terrell by a count of 68-66. Individually, Kaufman’s best players in this game were Esparza (34 points and 14 rebounds), Gibbons (10 points, eight rebounds, and three assists), Garmon (nine points and 10 rebounds), Sandberg, (six rebounds), and Yager (seven rebounds).
