In an intensely played dual matchup with Wylie schools on Aug. 11, the Kaufman tennis team earned a hard-fought split. The Lions lost to 6A Wylie High School (10-9), but then they bounced back and defeated 5A Wylie East (12-7).
Finally, Kaufman took on a highly regarded Midlothian High School team and the Lions emerged victorious by a count of (12-7). So after all this action, Kaufman has an overall current record of 6-1.
Against Wylie High School, notable doubles victories for Kaufman came from the teams of Christian Gutierrez-Phoenix Johnson and Amanda Hasbell and Samantha Barrera. After the doubles matches, Kaufman led 4-3. In the singles matches, Kaufman registered victories from Eli Frosch, Gutierrez, Cody Hunter, Jackie Rodriguez, and Barrera. However, despite Kaufman’s best efforts, Wylie High School was able to escape with the victory.
Then in the Wylie East matchup, Kaufman roared back to life as they won five doubles matches that counted toward the overall score. These victories gave the Lions a lead that they never would relinquish. The doubles teams of Gutierrez and Johnson, Frosch and Hunter, David Harris and Connor Hubbert, Wyatt Moredock and Chris Pasley, and Hasbell and Barrera registered these big victories.
With the switch to singles, Kaufman’s domination over Wylie East continued thanks to victories by Gutierrez, Hunter, Beau Thompson, Harris, Jadidiah Sandoval, and Kimberly Mier.
Finally, on Aug. 13, Kaufman faced off against 5A Midlothian High School. Key victories in doubles were produced by the Kaufman teams of Gutierrez/Johnson Frosch/Hunter, Rodriguez/ Laisha Ochoa, and Natalya Morales/Nallely Avila. Also, Kaufman’s mixed doubles team of Thompson/Vanessa Chavez registered an important victory as well.
In singles action, huge victories for Kaufman were collected by Frosch, Gutierrez Hunter, Thompson, and Ochoa. Frosch’s singles straight sets victory was very significant because it represented his 100th varsity victory as a Kaufman tennis player. The clinching singles victory for Kaufman vs. Midlothian came from Ochoa when she battled past her opponent in an exciting third set super tiebreaker.
The MVP award went to Eli Frosch in recognition of his 100th career varsity victory. Gutierrez and Chavez received the Low Scorer award and Ochoa earned the Heart award.
