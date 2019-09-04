Kaufman volleyball team correcting course after early stumbles

The Kaufman High School volleyball team is riding high following its first win of the season over Grand Saline last week.
It was a back-and-forth affair between two teams determined to advance in the Crandall-based tournament. Under tournament rules, only two matches were required to win and the Lions delivered in the opening, topping Grand Saline 25-19. The Indians answered back in the second match, notching a 25-16 spread over the Lions, but the Kaufman team rallied to a 15-10 finish in the third, netting them their first victory of the season.
The beginning of the 2019 season has been difficult at times for the Lions. One loss in particular came down to the wire as mascots clashed in a five-match marathon between the Kaufman and Greenville Lions. The teams went back and forth as Greenville took matches 1 and 3 and Kaufman overtook them in matches 2 and 4. In all but one match, the margin of error for either team was within five points. But the larger Greenville team ultimately took down Kaufman in match five 15-9 to win the game.
The Lions also lost a tough game to the Crandall Pirates in what was the season opener for both teams. The former district rivals won’t be clashing once district play begins next month, but on this night the Pirates kicked off their season with a strong showing, besting the larger Kaufman team three sets to one.
This is the second year for the Lions in District 5A. Now that they’re familiar with their new, tougher district competition, they’ll be looking to make a splash beginning with their district opener against Terrell on Sept. 17.
