The Kaufman Lions baseball team split District 13-4A games with Nevada Community on March 29 and April 1 at Kaufman High School and Nevada Community High School respectively.
Nevada Community won the first game by a count of 4-2. However, Kaufman came back to take the second game by a count of 14-2.
After these results, Kaufman’s record stands at 11-8 overall and 3-1 in District 13-4A play.
In the first game, Community jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to two RBI singles and an RBI bunt.
Kaufman did plate a run in the bottom of the second inning via an RBI single to left field by Isaiah Leija which made the score 3-1.
The score would stay at 3-1 until the top of the fifth inning when Community added to their lead with a RBI double to left field. This RBI hit made the score 4-1.
Kaufman did get a run in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI single to left by Jansen Wheat which cut Community’s lead to 4-2.
But in the end, Community would ultimately win this game.
In the second game, Kaufman scored two runs in the top of the first inning, five in the fourth, four in the fifth, and three in the seventh to win quite easily.
RBIs in this game for Kaufman were produced by Landon Tucker (one hit and three RBIs), Daniel De Los Rios (one hit and two RBIs), Wheat (one hit and one RBI) Jake Skellenger (one RBI), Kevin Soto (one RBI), and Isaiah Leija (one hit and one RBI).
On the mound, Tysen McCune and Tucker combined to take care the pitching duties for Kaufman. Overall, the duo surrendered just two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and five walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.