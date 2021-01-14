During this past week, the Scurry-Rosser Wildcat boys basketball team continued to find success on the court as they toppled both Corsicana Mildred (57-43) on Jan. 5 and Blooming Grove (61-51) on Jan. 8.
In the Mildred game, Scurry-Rosser got off to a blazing fast start as they built up a huge advantage of 37-16 by half time. Then, in the second half, the Wildcats eased off the gas pedal and glided home for the victory.
Top players in the Mildred game for Scurry-Rosser were Terrell Blanton (19 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals, and five blocked shots), Christian Lopez (12 points), Cagle Peavy (eight points), Garrett Hill (six points and five assists), Jaxon Jonas (four points and four assists), and Baylin Caves (four points).
In the Blooming Grove game, Surry-Rosser had to shake off a slow start that saw them trailing by the end of the first quarter (12-11). But, in the second quarter, the Wildcats regained their footing and got back on the right track as they outscored the Lions by a total of 16-8 in the frame to push in front by seven points at half time (27-20). In the second half, both teams played almost even steven basketball and in the end Scurry-Rosser walked away with the victory.
Notable contributions in the Blooming Grove game for Scurry-Rosser were turned in by Jonas (14 points—nine of his points came on three-point shots), Blanton (13 points), Peavy (13 points), Hill 10 points—six of his points came on three-point shots), and Lopez (nine points).
Scurry-Rosser’s Head Coach James Hill was very excited about his team’s efforts in these games.
“I can’t say enough about the efforts of our team this week. The unselfishness, the work ethic, it has been great.”
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser improves to 10-4 overall and 4-1 in District 18-3A play.
As for the Scurry-Rosser Wildcat girls, they went 1-1 during this past week of action in District 18-3A play.
First, they lost to Corsicana Mildred by a count of 54-41 on Jan. 5. But, then on Jan. 8, the team bounced back in a big way as they routed Blooming Grove by a count of 67-10.
The team is now 3-4 in District 18-3A play.
