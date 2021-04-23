Three Kaufman High School fishing tandems competing at the regional competition on April 17. One team, made up of sophomores Garron Kinney and Levi Gardner, qualified for the state competition.
It was a chilly day on Lake O’ The Pines last weekend. On a lake full of 100 boats from Texas high schools, three featured KHS students. Two of the teams came up just short, while Kinney and Gardner qualified for the next round.
The state tournament will take place May 15 through 16 on Lake Texoma and is a two-day total weight tournament.
