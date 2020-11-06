The Scurry-Rosser volleyball team captured their third straight district title this season. Their 2020 final season record was 22-3. They lost in five sets to McGregor High School last week during the Bi-District Playoff Round.
featured
Scurry - Rosser captures district title
- By Micheal Morrill Herald Sports Reporter
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.