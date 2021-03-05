The Kaufman Lady Lions’ 2021 softball season is currently underway. So far this season, the team has posted a 1-4 overall record.
The Lions began the season by falling 16-1 to Mesquite Poteet.
Top hitters in this game for Kaufman were Makayla Mays (one hit), Macie Johnson (one hit,) Reece Yager (one hit), Alexis Smith (one hit), Dakota Black (one hit), and Victoria Herron (one hit). Also, Kyndal Garner drove in the lone Kaufman run in this game with a RBI groundout in the second inning.
Then on Feb. 25-26, the Lady Lions competed in the Wylie High School Varsity Tournament, going 1-3. The results of the games that the team played in the tournament are as follows:
Plano West 15 - Kaufman 1
Princeton 15 - Kaufman 1
Wylie High School 12 - Kaufman 0
Kaufman 18 -Kemp 8.
Mays drove in the one run for Kaufman in the Plano West game with a RBI infield single in the first inning. Kaufman’s only other hit in this game came from Kenzie Britio, who had a double to center field in the third inning.
In the Princeton game, Kaufman only produced one hit, coming from Yager on a RBI single to right field in the third inning.
Then, Wylie High School shut out the Lady Lions on just two hits from Mays and Herron. Both hits were singles to center field.
Finally, Kaufman finished up the Wylie Tournament by earning a victory over Kemp High School.
In this game, Kaufman scored three runs in the first inning, 10 in the second, and five in the third. RBIs in this game for Kaufman were produced by Yager (RBI single to left in the first inning and a RBI single to center in the third inning), Smith (RBI single to left in the first inning), Black (RBI fielder’s choice ground ball in the first inning and RBI bases loaded walk in the second inning), Herron (RBI bases loaded walk in the second inning), Johnson (RBI bases loaded walk in the second inning), and Pavin Penny (RBI bases loaded walk in the second inning).
All the other runs that Kaufman scored in this game came via Kemp errors, wild pitches, or passed balls.
