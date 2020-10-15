This past week, the Kaufman junior varsity and junior high girls won team titles at a cross country meet hosted by Eustace High School.
In the JV Division, all of the Kaufman girls finished in the Top 10 during the two-mile race. Placing for Kaufman in the JV Division at this meet were Madison Thurston (fourth in a time of 14:37), Maya Esquivel (fifth in a time of 14:47), Molly Burleson (sixth in a time of 14:57), Alexiss Renteria (eighth in a time of 15:23), and Yulibeth Delapaz (ninth in a time of 15:24).
Placing for Kaufman Junior High were Kathryn Tucker (third at 14:26), Lynna Martin (fourth in a time of 15:09), Rylie Stone (fifth in a time of 15:11), Kadence Wolfe (eighth in a time of 15:53), Kim Beckendorf (11th in a time of 16:08), Crystal Torres (20th in a time of 17:51), Chantelle Carrier (21st in a time of 17:56), Zisa Rubio (26th in a time of 18:11), Presley Dennie (27th in a time of 18:12), Hadley Jordan (32nd in a time of 18:34), Kaitlynn Maly (33rd in a time of 18:48), Clair Ybarra (34th in a time of 19:14), Skyler Roberts (44th in a time of 23:03), and Nayeli Nichols (45th in a time of 23:04).
In the boys’ divisions, both ofthe Kaufman teams finished third.
The JV boys who ran at this meet for Kaufman were Alexis Carreon (14th at 20:34), Luis Aldana (17th in a time of 20:49), Chris Pasley (18th in a time of 20:55), Pierce Drake (27th in a time of 21:28), David Harris 30th ina time of 21:37), Isaiah Casteneda (39th in a time of 22:15), and Caleb Thomas (66th in a time of 26:24).
The Kaufman Junior High boys competing were Edgar Lozano (fifth in a time of 14:00), Diego Samarippa (13th in a time of 14:40), Alan Sanchez (20th at 15:22), Micah Stiles (24th with 15:38), Kedran Bowman (25th at 15:55), Hunter Wallace (32nd in a time of 16:47), Gabriel Gonzalez (36th in a time of 16:55), and Christopher Gutierrez (43rd in a time of 18:36).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.