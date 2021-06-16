Tennis Camp

The Lady Lions basketball camp concluded last week. The camp is designed to teach the fundamentals of the game of basketball. These lessons were designed to be applied to anything they face in life.

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy KISD

The Kaufman girls basketball camp concluded last week, working on basketball fundamentals, motivation and work ethic.

Up next, the Lions summer tennis camp is June 28-July 1 for elementary and junior high students.

Football camp for students in fourth through ninth grades will be held July 26-28. Camp registration is $20 and due July 19 at the KHS field house.

