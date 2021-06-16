The Kaufman girls basketball camp concluded last week, working on basketball fundamentals, motivation and work ethic.
Up next, the Lions summer tennis camp is June 28-July 1 for elementary and junior high students.
Football camp for students in fourth through ninth grades will be held July 26-28. Camp registration is $20 and due July 19 at the KHS field house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.