Led by a well-balanced offensive attack, the Scurry-Rosser football team rolled past Quitman High School by a count of 42-13 on Sept. 3.
With this victory, Scurry-Rosser improves to 1-1 overall on the season.
The key to this game, which was also Senior Night for the Scurry-Rosser varsity football team, was a 28-point second quarter scoring surge by the Wildcat offense. This scoring surge helped the Wildcats turn a close game into a blowout. After this second quarter offensive explosion, Scurry-Rosser cruised home for the victory.
Individually, the stars in this game for Scurry-Rosser were Tanner Vaughn (388 passing yards with three touchdown passes and 56 rushing yards), Kayden Bradshaw (143 receiving yards and one touchdown), Bryce Chambers (108 receiving yards with one touchdown and four solo tackles, five assisted tackles, plus one sack), Landon Torres (37 rushing yards with two touchdowns), Emilio Gutierrez (10 solo tackles and five assisted tackles), and Peyton Lederman (four solo tackles and one sack).
Next, Scurry-Rosser will play at Kemp High School on Sept. 10. The kickoff for this game is set for 7:30 p.m.
