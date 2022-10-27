The Fairfield Eagles football team built up a 28-7 halftime lead. From there, they coasted home to a 49-21 victory over the Kemp Yellow Jackets on Oct. 21 at Kemp High School.
With the victory, Fairfield improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in district play. Kemp falls to 1-7 and 0-4.
Kemp’s main offensive weapons in this game were as follows:
Deacon Thompson: 11 of 21 passing for 134 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Thompson also carried the ball 14 times for 106 yards.
Aaron Quezada: seven carries for 25 yards.
Daron Brown: three receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown.
Tyler Patrick: one reception for 37 yards and one touchdown.
Brayden Gibbons: three carries for 12 yards and one touchdown. Gibbons also had three receptions for 29 yards.
Top defensive players for kemp in this game were as follows:
Zach Dunn: six solo tackles and one assisted tackle.
Patrick: five solo tackles and three assisted tackles.
Blake Peyton: three solo tackles, two assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.
Erik Suarez: six solo tackles and one assisted tackle.
Jayden Freeman: three solo tackles and two assisted tackles.
The Kemp Yellow Jackets football team will next play the Teague Lions on Oct. 28 at Teague High School. This game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.