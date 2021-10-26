The state-ranked Ennis Lions varsity football team proved to be too much for Crandall to handle in a District 8-5A Division II game on Oct. 15. This game was played at Ennis High School.
The Lions overwhelmed and routed the Pirates by a count of 66-21.
With the win, Ennis improves to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in District play. Crandall falls to 4-3 and 2-2 respectively.
Ennis was led by their dynamic duo of senior running back Dee Johnson (20 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns) and junior quarterback Jackson Gilkey (five carries for 31 yards and three touchdowns/14 of 19 passing for 149 yards with one touchdown and one interception). Ennis had built an insurmountable 49-14 halftime lead. From there, Ennis knew that they were well on their way to victory.
For Crandall, their best players in this game were as follows:
Jamonte Gordon-West: 14 of 30 passing for 130 yards and one touchdown.
Andrew Anderson: 12 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Chris Abron: 12 carries for 66 yards.
Samuel Omosigho: three receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown.
Markel Robinson: five receptions for 40 yards.
Luke Moffitt: three receptions for 33 yards.
Crandall will play host to the Royse City Bulldogs on Oct. 22. This game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
