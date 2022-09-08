The state ranked Class 5A Corsicana Tigers tennis team defeated the Kaufman Lions by a match score of 12-7 on Aug. 30 at Kaufman High School.
With this result, Kaufman is now 7-4 overall on the season.
Top results for Kaufman in this matchup were as follows:
Eli Frosch and Kayden Lengacher--won their boys doubles match in straight sets by a count of 6-3 and 6-4.
Zach Bryant and Jackson Haynes-- won their boys doubles match in straight sets by a count of 6-2 and 6-3.
David Harris and Connor Hubbert-- won their boys doubles match in three sets by a count of 3-6, 6-2, and 10-6.
Frosch: won his boys singles match.
Lengacher: won his boys singles match.
Harris: won his boys singles match.
Hubbert: won his boys singles match.
Note: Kaufman’s scheduled matchups on Aug. 23 and Sept. 2 respectively against Sachse High School and Crandall High School were rained out.
