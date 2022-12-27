Scurry-Rosser boys win district opener

The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats varsity boys basketball team won their district opener over the Eustace Bulldogs by a count of 55-40 on Dec. 20 at Eustace High School.
With the victory, Scurry-Rosser improves to 7-7 overall and 1-0 in District 18-3A play.
Eustace got off to a fast start in this game as they built a 16-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
However, over the final three quarters of this game, Scurry-Rosser out scored Eustace 46 to 24 to take full control of this game.
Key players for Scurry-Rosser in the Eustace game were as follows:
Cagle Peavy: nine points.
Kayden Bradshaw: eight points.
Bryce Chambers: four points.
Parker Williams: four points.
De’Shawn Wren: four points.
Matthew Crews: two points.
After this game, Scurry Rosser’s head coach James Hill was excited about how his team played.
“Our kids were all over the court tonight, and they played extremely hard,” Hill said. “It was exciting to see us get this win in a solid team effort.”
