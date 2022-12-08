Scurry-Rosser’s 7-3A All-District football selections for the 2022 season have been announced. The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats football team had several players earn All-District honors.
The Scurry-Rosser football players who received 7-3A All-District accolades this season are as follows:
Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player: senior quarterback Tanner Vaughn.
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: sophomore safety Ralph Miller.
Utility/Ironman Player of the Year: senior outside linebacker/wide receiver Bryce Chambers.
First Team All-District: senior inside linebacker Peyton Lederman, senior defensive end Preston Shirey, senior offensive center Tyler West, senior wide receiver/cornerback Rowdy Miller, senior offensive tackle Connor Moore, sophomore running back Ralph Miller, and junior cornerback/wide receiver Cagle Peavy.
Second Team All-District: senior defensive end Coleman Lacour, junior outside linebacker Maverick Muncrief, junior offensive guard Colby Ingram, sophomore offensive tackle Kolton Cook, and junior wide receiver Charlie Keever.
Honorable Mention All-District: junior defensive tackle Joshua Jones, sophomore safety Levi Jones, junior running back/defensive end De’Shawn Wren, senior place kicker Ben Zaleta, senior wide receiver Aidan Richman, senior defensive end Jacob Smitherman, junior offensive guard Juan Velazquez, and junior offensive fullback Austin Judkins.
The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats posted a super 8-3 overall record this season. The Wildcats also won a bi-district playoff title over Blue Ridge by a count of 45-14.
It has been a memorable 2022 season for the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats football team.
