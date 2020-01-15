Lions, Wildcats score basketball wins

With Christmas break completed, local basketball teams are hitting the floor hard to try to move into post-season play in February.
In Kaufman, the boys are going strong after a 52-39 win over Forney on Jan. 10.
The Scurry-Rosser girls defeated Kemp 39-24 on Jan. 10 and also downed Mildred 38-33 on Jan. 7.
The Scurry-Rosser boys also defeated Mildred and Kemp in lopsided fashion.
Terrell Blanton was the high scorer against Kemp on Jan. 11, making 15 points, followed by Gunner Hill with 12, including two treys.
On Jan. 7, the Wildcats took down Mildred 50 to 44, with Jacob Holbrook scoring 13 points, including three three-point shots. Jason Jonas made 12 points, while Gunner Hill scored 11.
"I am really proud of our kids getting this win,” Coach James Hill said in an email to the Herald. “Being down at the half, they battled tough the third and fourth quarter.”
The boys also defeated Bosqueville 48-25 on Dec. 30.
Both Scurry-Rosser boys and girls take on Rice at home on Friday, with JV action starting at 5 p.m.
The Kaufman girls boys journey to Lancaster on Friday, with JV games starting at 5:30 p.m.
