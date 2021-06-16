Several Kaufman High School tennis players continue to play well during the East Texas Summer Tennis Tournament Circuit.
On June 11, Van High School hosted a singles-only tournament. At this tournament, the headline performer for Kaufman High School was Jackie Rodriguez, who finished in second place during this tough tournament.
Then on June 12, a strong contingent of Kaufman tennis players went to play in a singles-only tournament at Wills Point High School. Top performers at this tournament for Kaufman High School were Kayden Lengacher (first place in the upper boys singles division), Phoenix Johnson (third place in the upper boys singles division), Jackson Haynes (third place in the lower boys singles division), and Amanda Hasbell (third place in the girls singles division).
Up next, John Tyler High School and Longview Spring Hill High School will host tournaments this coming weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.