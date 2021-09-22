The Kaufman Lady Lion volleyball team rang the victory bell over Terrell and Community on Sept. 14 and Sept. 17 respectively.
With these victories, Kaufman improves to 2-1 in District 13-4A play.
Notable performers for Kaufman in their 25-22, 25-18 and 25-12 victory over Terrell were Pavin Penny (seven service aces and seven digs), Piper Wilburn (five kills and eight assists), Olivia Mohr (seven digs), and Madelyn Kinney (two blocks).
Top performers for Kaufman in their 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, and 25-16 victory over Community were Savannah Pasquinelli (eight kills and two blocks), Kate Elzner (10 assists), Wilburn (three service aces), Kinney (two blocks), Paige Garmon (two blocks), and Mohr (11 assists).
