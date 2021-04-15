It is fun to fun to play in games that have a playoff feel to them. The Kaufman baseball team got to experience that playoff atmosphere when they took on Caddo Mills on April 6 and Terrell on April 10.
When these games were over, Kaufman had suffered a loss to Caddo Mills (5-1). But then they bounced back and beat Terrell by a count of 17-8. Kaufman now has a record of 14-8-1 overall and 5-2 in District 13-4A play.
In the Caddo Mills gam, Kaufman jumped out in front 1-0 on a RBI double to left by Roy Garcia in the top of the first inning.
Unfortunately, this run was the only offense that Kaufman generated in the game.
Meanwhile, Caddo Mills scored two runs in the first inning and three in the fifth to take control of this game for good.
The Foxes’ starting pitcher Colby Porter was throwing the ball very well in this game as he surrendered just one run on three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.
The two other hits for Kaufman in this game were registered by John Maldonado (double to right to lead of the game in the top of the first inning) and Javier Garcia (infield single I the top of the fourth inning).
Then on Saturday, April 10, Kaufman routed Terrell by a count of 17-8 to pick up a huge District 13-4A victory.
Kaufman’s offense came out swinging in the bottom of the first inning as they scored an incredible nine runs.
RBIs in this first frame for Kaufman were produced by Javier Garcia (RBI infield single), Alexiss Munoz (RBI bases loaded walk), Maldonado (RBI hit by pitch), Landon Tucker (two RBI double to left), and Kevin Soto (RBI double to center). After the first inning, Kaufman led 9-2. Terrell’s runs in the first frame came on a two RBI single.
Then, Tucker came through again with a RBI single to left in the second inning. Also, Roy Garcia ripped a two out two RBI double to right in the seconding as well. So after two innings of play, Kaufman was in front by a count of 12-2. They were coasting to victory.
But, then Terrell scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut Kaufman’s lead to 12-7.
Responding in the bottom of the fifth inning, Levi Gardner produced a RBI infield single to up Kaufman’s lead to 13-7. Also, in the top of the fifth inning, Maldonado plated another run for Kaufman via a RBI sacrifice to right. So now the score was 14-7 in favor the Lions.
Terrell scored one final run in this game via a RBI ground out.
However, Kaufman would have the final say in this game as they scored three more runs via a RBI bases loaded walk by Cobie Webb and a Terrell error.
