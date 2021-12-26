The Kaufman High School volleyball and cross-country teams have had several of their athletes receive notable honors during the 2021 season.
The Kaufman volleyball team qualified for the playoffs during the 2021 season and both of the Kaufman cross country teams qualified to the UIL State Meet during the 2021 season.
The 13-4A All-District selections for the Kaufman volleyball team during the 2021 season are as follows.
Newcomer of the Year: Madelyn Kinney.
First Team: Savannah Pasquinelli, Reece Yager, and Piper Wilburn.
Second Team: Olivia Mohr and Kate Elzner.
Honorable Mention: Pavin Penny and Paige Garmon.
Academic All District: Kate Elzner, Bre Enriquez, Paige Garmon, Madelyn Kinney, Olivia Mohr, Allie Page, Savannah Pasquinelli, Pavin Penny, Sabree Stubbs, Madison Thurston, and Reece Yager.
Texas Girls Coaches Association and Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State: Paige Garmon, Savannah Pasquinelli, and Sabree Stubbs.
Several Kaufman cross country athletes have received All-State recognition during the 2021 season.
Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas All State: Kathryn Tucker and Edwin Rivera.
Texas Girls Coaches Association All State: Kathryn Tucker and Barbara Ruiz.
Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas Academic All-State: Molly Burleson, Alexiss Renteria, and Adan Gutierrez.
Texas Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State: Molly Burleson and Alexiss Renteria.
Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All State: Molly Burleson, Alexiss Renteria, and Adan Gutierrez.
