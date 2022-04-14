The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cats varsity girls golf team captured the District 18-3A Title on April 6 at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.
The Lady Cats varsity golf team members are Hannah Word, Carlee Chambliss, Madilyn Standeford, Lexi Duggan, and Becca Jestis.
Word won the District 18-3A individual overall championship while Chambliss, Standeford, Duggan, and Jestis finished second, third, fifth, and seventh overall respectively.
The Lady Cats will now make their second straight appearance at the Class 3A Region III Golf Tournament on April 20 through April 21. The Class 3A Region III Golf Tournament is set to take place at the Brenham Country Club.
