Rivera, Galan win cross-country awards
The Kaufman Herald/Photo courtesy Amy Williamson

Christian Rivera and Ellie Galan are the most valuable players for this fall’s 2019 cross-country team for Kaufman High School. The duo received their awards earlier this month at the fall sports awards ceremony. 

