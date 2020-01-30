featured Rivera, Galan win cross-country awards Herald staff award Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Kaufman Herald/Photo courtesy Amy Williamson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christian Rivera and Ellie Galan are the most valuable players for this fall’s 2019 cross-country team for Kaufman High School. The duo received their awards earlier this month at the fall sports awards ceremony. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellie Galan Sport Christian Rivera Duo Team Ceremony Kaufman High School × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's E-Edition The Kaufman Herald - January 30, 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo Kaufman women killed in Forney collision, driver charged with manslaughterLions place at Polar BearJudy Dianne McWhorterMichael James BriggsScurry-Rosser defeats Blooming GroveDebra Ann TallasJames Ray StamperIvey J. KeyCounty honors Fortner for 40 years of service, Brashear appointed as new county health authorityChristmas Eve death leads to manslaughter charge Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Social Media
