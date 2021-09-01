The Scurry-Rosser varsity volleyball team won the consolation championship at the always tough Edgewood Tournament, which was played on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28.
The Lady Cats posted a 2-2 record at the tourney. On the first day, the Lady Cats lost to Brownsboro and Blue Ridge in straight sets. Then on the second day of the tournament, which featured bracket play, the Lady Cats defeated Miller Grove and Sulphur Springs in straight sets as well.
Finally, in non-district play, Scurry-Rosser defeated Mabank in straight sets on Aug. 24. Then, they secured another non-district victory over Kaufman in four sets on Aug. 27.
