Football playoff games at any level are thrilling and memorable.
Last weekend, a Kaufman based youth football organization qualified two of their teams to the Super Bowl.
The Kaufman County Cowboys organization saw their flag football team and their combined first/second grade team advance to the Super Bowl after some huge playoff victories.
The undefeated flag football team won their playoff game by the wild score of 63-59 while the undefeated first/second grade team posted another shutout victory. The first/second grade team still has not allowed a point to be scored on them this season; these playoff games were played in Rockwall.
The Super Bowl games are scheduled to be played on Nov. 20 in Sunnyvale. In the Super Bowl games, the flag football team is slated to play the Terrell Tigers while the first/second grade team is set to square off against the Greenville Lions.
The third/fourth and fifth/sixth grade teams made the playoffs as well. However, they lost some tough battles which brought their seasons to a close.
At the Super Bowl games, the Dallas Cowboy mascot “Rowdy” will be there to take photos with the kids and the general public. Photos with “Rowdy” will cost $20.
The Kaufman County Cowboys organization is a member of the Premiere Lakes Sports League. This fast-rising league also has teams located in Forney, Sunnyvale, Terrell, Greenville, Caddo Mills, Wylie, Rockwall, Rowlett, and Royse City.
In other news pertaining to the Kaufman County Cowboys organization, the kids were invited to participate in the Kaufman Lion Football Youth Night. On this night, the kids got to run out on the field with the Kaufman High School varsity team which according to everyone involved was very emotional and exciting. The varsity players wrote letters of encouragement to the fifth/sixth grade team since they will be competing at the middle level next season.
The Kaufman County Cowboy team cheerleaders will be competing on Nov. 13 at Kaufman High School in the cheer competition. This event will include some 330 elementary grade cheerleaders.
This has been an amazingly successful season for the Kaufman County Cowboys organization despite having to face some serious obstacles. The teams have struggled to find fields with lights to practice on. The organization is currently in search of five acres of land in order to build their own practice fields.
