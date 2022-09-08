The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats football team used a strong second half surge to pull away and defeat Bonham by a count of 48-18 on Sept. 2 at Royse City High School.
With this win, Scurry-Rosser improves to 2-0 overall on the season.
The first half was a true battle between two good teams. At halftime, Scurry-Rosser was narrowly in front by a count of 21-18.
But, in the second half, the Wildcats found a nice rhythm on both sides of the ball as they outscored the Warriors by a count of 27-0 to ultimately take charge and win this game.
Top offensive players for Scurry-Rosser in this game were as follows:
Tanner Vaughn: 18 for 23 passing for 202 yards and one touchdown.
De’Shawn Wren: 11 carries for 44 yards and one touchdown.
Rowdy Miller: two carries for 34 yards and one touchdown plus four receptions for 61 yards.
Ralph Miller: nine carries for 22 yards and two touchdowns plus two receptions for 16 yards.
Levi Jones: one carry for 12 yards and one touchdown.
Charlie Keever: four receptions for 50 yards and one touchdown.
Bryce Chambers: five receptions for 29 yards.
Cagle Peavy: two receptions for 48 yards.
Defensive standouts for Scurry-Rosser in this game were as follows:
Peyton Lederman: 15 solo and three assisted tackles.
Chambers: seven solo and three assisted tackles.
Preston Shirey: five solo, five assisted tackles, one caused fumble, and one sack.
Maverick Muncrief: four solo and three assisted tackles.
Beaumont Crews: four solo and two assisted tackles
Keever: one interception return for a touchdown.
Coleman Lacour: one fumble recovery.
The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats football team will next play the Edgewood Bulldogs on Sept. 9 at Edgewood High School. The kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m.
