The Kemp High School Cheer Team competed in the UIL State Spirit Competition on Jan. 14 The team advanced to the final round and placed seventh in the Class 3A, Division 1 Finals.
“I am so proud of our Kemp High School Yellowjacket Cheer Team on their record breaking performance at the 2022 UIL Cheer Competition, Thursday, Jan. 13,” said Debbie Stewart, Kemp Cheer Sponsor. “These young ladies and gentlemen worked diligently in a short amount of time and finished seventh place in the state for 3A Division 1, which is the top finish earned in Kemp High School history!”
