The state powerhouse football team from Argyle High School defeated Kaufman High School by a count of 48-7 on Oct. 30.
With the win, Argyle, the current Associated Press’ #1 ranked team in the state for 4A football, improves to 9-0 overall on the season and 5-0 in district play. Kaufman falls to 3-6 and 3-2 respectively.
Early on, Kaufman tied the game at 7-7 in the firstquarter on a two-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback La’Damian Bailey. But, then the Eagles scored 41 straight points to put this game in their win column.
For Kaufman, their best offensive players on this night were Bailey (nine carries for 25 yardsand 1 touchdown and 5 of 5 passing for 49 yards), Derek Clamon (13 carries for 66 yards and 10 of 16 passing for 85 yards and two interceptions), Daylon Dickerson (9 receptions for 102 yards). Clamon took over at quarterback for Kaufman when La’Damian Bailey had to leave the game due to an injury in the first quarter.
Defensive standouts in this game for the Lions were Mason Ashton (eight tackles), Carlos Ramirez (6.5 tackles), Jacob Nalls (10 tackles), Ulisses Yanez (four tackles), Devon Morrell (four tackles).
Argyle was led offensively by CJ Rodgers (11 of 18 passing for 240 yards and one touchdown), Tito Byce (10 carries for 61 yards and three touchdowns), Peyton Shoemake (seven carries for 54 yards and one touchdown), Braden Baker (six carries for 37yards and one touchdown), Cole Kirkpatrick (six receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown), Gannon Pels (one reception for 47 yards and one touchdown), and Drew Snakenberg (2 of 2 passing for 55 yards and one touchdown).
Kaufman will host Melissa High School at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 in their final game of the regular season.
Individual Leaders for Kaufman
Rushing: Derek Clamon 13 carries for 66 yards and La’Damian Bailey nine carries for 25 yards and one touchdown.
Passing: Derek Clamon 10 of 16 for 85 yards and 2 interceptions and La’Damian Bailey 5 of 5 for 49 yards.
Receiving: Daylon Dickerson 9 receptions for 102 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.