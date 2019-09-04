Crandall tennis looks to seniors to lead way

With six strong upperclassmen on the boys team, and two seniors leading the girls, Coach D.J. Hammond foresees a strong season this year for Crandall tennis.
The team is looking for redemption after losing last year to Alvarado 9-10 in the playoffs, stopping what they hoped would be a longer run into post-season play. They were happy, however, with taking third in their district.
“If we can beat them this year, we have a chance to go far in playoffs,” said Hammond, who serves as a co-coach with Paul Phlieger. Crandall takes on Alvarado at home on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The final home matches of the season are on Monday, Sept. 30 against Ferris.
Taylor Sanders and Leyla Stewart are expected to lead the girls, and after winning a doubles match Wednesday against North Forney, twin brothers Caden and Connor Lang also should be a force to contend with this year, along with fellow senior Conner Hill. Losing only three seniors from last year, the players are hoping for that post-season surge, as well.
Team Manager Blake Perry said he likes working with tennis players as they meld styles while playing doubles. It’s also interesting to see which players are stronger in individual competition, and which compete better in doubles, he added.
