The Gunter Tiger football team overpowered Scurry-Rosser to win the bi-district playoff game on Nov. 11 at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium.
With this 62-7 victory, Gunter improves to 11-0 overall on the season. Scurry-Rosser sees their 2021 season end at 5-6.
Gunter built a 62-0 lead through three quarters. This scoring barrage effectively secured victory for the Tigers.
Scurry-Rosser scored their only points in this game during the fourth quarter via a nine-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Vaughn to Rowdy Miller.
Notable performers in this game for Scurry-Rosser were made by the following players:
Vaughn: 20 of 32 passes for 167 yards with one touchdown, one interception.
De’Shawn Wren: 11 carries for 61 yards.
Rowdy Miller: six receptions for 61 yards with one touchdown.
Ralph Miller: three receptions for 79 yards.
Emilio Gutierrez: five tackles.
Bryce Chambers: four tackles.
Ralph Miller: three tackles.
Sigifredo Gomez: three tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.