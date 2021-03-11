As their season continues, the Kaufman Lions baseball team has a winning record. On March 4-6, the Lions went 3-2 in a tournament hosted by Carrolton Newman Smith High School.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament are as follows.
Kaufman 10 – Dallas Molina 4
Frisco High School 5 – Kaufman 0
Kaufman 12 – Carrolton Ranchview 2
Fort Worth Boswell 9 – Kaufman 0
Kaufman 4 – Paris North Lamar 0.
In the Dallas Molina game, Kaufman came out on fire offensively as they scored one run in the first inning, two in the second, three in the third, three in the fourth, and one in the fifth.
The offensive stars in this game for Kaufman were Landon Tucker (one hit and two RBIs), Jansen Wheat (two hits and one RBI), Roy Garcia (three hits and two RBIs), Alexis Munoz (one hit and one RBI), Landon Stocks (one hit and two RBIs), and Jerron Hudson (one hit and one RBI).
Kaufman scored an additional run in this game via a Dallas Molina passed ball in the third inning.
On the mound, five different Kaufman pitchers—Raul Garcia, Dillon King, Jerron Hudson, Roy Garcia, and Bryan Tovar did work in this game. This quintet of pitchers surrendered four runs on five hits with five strikeouts.
In their next tournament game, Kaufman squared off again Frisco High School. Frisco shut out Kaufman on just three hits. The hits for Kaufman in this game were produced by Tovar, Roy Garcia, and Stocks.
Against Ranchview, Kaufman’s offense was effective as they scored two runs in the second inning, three in the second, four in the fourth, and three in the fifth.
Top hitters in this game for Kaufman were Kevin Soto (three hits and one RBI), John Maldonado (two hits and three RBI’s), Tovar (one hit and two RBIs), Garcia (one RBI), Wheat (one hit and two RBIs), Stocks (one RBI), Cobie Webb (one RBI), Tucker (two hits), Hudson (one hit), and Vincent Youngerman (one hit).
Kaufman’s Soto was the winning pitcher in the Ranchview game as he worked five full innings while surrendering two unearned runs on two hits with five strikeouts.
In the Boswell game, the Lions were shut out on four hits. Offensive production in this game for Kaufman came from Tucker (one hit), Soto (one hit), Maldonado (one hit), and Wheat (one hit).
In their final game of this tournament, Kaufman shut out Paris North Lamar on three hits. The pitching duo of Stocks and Tovar combined to also strike out 11 Paris North Lamar batters in this game.
After this tournament, Kaufman’s overall record is 6-4.
