Several high school fishermen from Kaufman High School and Crandall High School recently competed in the 2021 Texas High School Bass Association’s State Tournament on May 15-16 at Lake Texoma.
Overall, 10 different high school anglers – two from Kaufman High School and eight from Crandall High School – competed at the tournament.
Competing at Texoma were Levi Gardner and Garron Kinney from Kaufman High School, and four teams from Crandall, Ethan Watson and Shane Stracner; Drew Jackson and David Parrish; Lane Frazier and Willie Ondrusek; and Lawson Geri and Ryder Burford. Each boat on the lake has a two-person team in it.
The Kaufman team of Gardner-Kinney finished 72nd out of 271 total teams, catching nine fish at a combined weight of 16.38 pounds.
“I am proud of their hard work and dedication,” said Cassie Scheller, the team sponsor and advisor for KHS. “These are two hard working and respectable young men, both athletically and academically. I am ready for next year especially to see what they do on the water with their captain, Ivan Slayton.”
For Crandall, their best two-person team performance came from Watson-Stracner. They finished 104th while catching five fish at a combined weight of 12.23 pounds.
The other Crandall teams of Jackson-Parrish, Frazier-Ondrusek, and Geri-Burford placed 160th, 171st, and 188th.
The team of Jackson-Parrish caught four fish at a combined weight of 7.86 pounds.
Also, the team of Frazier-Ondrusek caught three fish at a combined weight of 6.98 pounds. Finally, the team of Geri-Burford caught three fish at a combined weight of 5.69 pounds. The lead sponsor and advisor for the Crandall fishing team is Cody Frazier.
“I was very impressed with how our teams performed both days, especially in the difficult conditions on Sunday,” Frazier said. “One of the challenges of the State Tournament is the unfamiliarity with the lake and the fact that all of the teams were able to bring fish to the weigh in. That speaks volumes about how hard the anglers and their captains worked over both days.”
I want to send some thanks to Cody Frazier, Tara Hicks, and Cassie Scheller for helping me understand how the state bass fishing tournament works. This was a new article adventure for me in my sports writing career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.