The Kaufman Lions varsity track and field teams absolutely dominated the action at the Wills Point Blue Bird Relays on March 24.
The Kaufman Lions varsity boys and varsity girls track and field squads easily won the team titles at this meet.
The schools at this track and field meet were Kaufman, Wills Point, Van, Mabank, Kemp, and Eustace.
Top results for the Kaufman varsity track and field teams at this meet were as follows:
Varsity boys:
100 meters: Julian Prox: first place (10.65 seconds) and Braxton Garmon: sixth place (11.52 seconds).
200 meters: Johnathon Wrenn: third place (24.00 seconds), Cody Dickinson: fourth place (24.09 seconds), and Bronson Chavez: sixth place (24.40 seconds).
400 meters: Adan Gutierrez: third place (54.68 seconds) and Kebron Gilmore: fifth place (55.00 seconds).
800 meters: Edwin Rivera: first place (2:03.32), Gutierrez: second place (2:03.44), and Gilmore: fourth place (2:10.22).
1600 meters: Rivera: first place (4:46.24), Pierce Drake: third place (4:49.24), and Yahir Flores: fourth place (4:50.56).
3200 meters: Drake: first place (10:38.75) and Flores: second place (10:38.79).
110 hurdles: Daylon Dickerson: first place (15.40 seconds) and Hayden Robbins: fifth place (17.36 seconds).
300 hurdles: Garrett Potter: second place (43.08 seconds).
4X100 relay: team of Wrenn, Garmon, Kyndall Trudeau, and Prox-- first place (43.93 seconds).
4X200 relay team of Wrenn, Cody Dickinson, Trudeau, and Mitchum Patterson—second place (1:34.24).
4X400 relay team of Gutierrez, Dickerson, Prox, and Chavez—second place (3:36.84).
Long jump: Prox: first place (21’10”) and Dickinson: sixth place (18’11”).
Shot put: Branden Matthews: first place (44’4”).
Discus: Matthews: first place (132’7”) and Will Bowers: third place (129’9”).
High jump: Dickerson: first place (6’0”) and Potter: sixth place (5’6”).
Triple jump: Dickerson: first place (43’4”) and Kylevon Morrow: sixth place (36’11”).
Varsity girls:
100 meters: Kayla Sanders: third place (13.28 seconds) and Shyanne Tilson: sixth place (13.50 seconds).
200 meters: Amaiah Morales: second place (27.82 seconds) and Aubre Prox: third place (28.15 seconds).
400 meters: Katharine Elzner: second place (1:03.80) and Allie Page: fourth place (1:05.61).
800 meters: Elzner: first place (2:33.62), Page: third place (2:38.86), and Sloan Wilson: fourth place (2:40.90).
1600 meters: Kathryn Tucker: first place (5:24.28), Barbara Ruiz: second place (5:33.28), and Madison Thurston: third place (5:51.56).
3200 meters: Tucker: first place (11:49.70), Ruiz: second place (12:14.38), and Thurston: fourth place (12:42.91).
100 hurdles: Keira Drake: first place (15.72 seconds). Tilson: third place (17.50 seconds), and Lauren Jones: fourth place (17.58 seconds).
300 hurdles: Drake: second place (50.91 seconds) and Tilson: fifth place (55.78 seconds).
4X100 relay: team of Sanders, Prox, Morales, and Idally Acosta—second place (52.68 seconds).
4X200 relay: team of Sanders, Prox, Morales, and Acosta—second place (1:52.99)
4X400 relay: team of Wilson, Page, Elzner, and Drake—first place (4:22.47).
Shot put: Madelyn Kinney: first place (34’3.5”) and Savannah Pasquinelli: sixth place (28’11”).
Discus: Pasquinelli: first place (111’2”) and Rebecca Solomon: third place (92’4”).
Triple jump: Drake: first place (35’6”).
High jump: Drake: first place (5’0”) and Tilson: sixth place (4’6”).
Pole vault: Jones: second place (8’0”) and Page: sixth place (6’0”).
