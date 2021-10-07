This past week, the Kaufman Lady Lion volleyball team split matches vs. state ranked Farmersville and Quinlan.
With these results, Kaufman is now 3-3 in District 13-4A play.
On Sept. 28, Kaufman hosted the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s number one state ranked 4A volleyball team from Farmersville. When this match was over, Farmersville, who is 32-1 on the season, had won in straight sets by a count of 25-20, 25-9 and 25-14.
Individually, Kaufman was led in this match by Olivia Mohr (seven kills), Kate Elzner (11 assists), Savannah Pasquinelli (two blocks), and Reece Yager (13 digs).
Then, on Oct. 1., Kaufman went on the road to face Quinlan. In this match, Kaufman won this tough battle in five sets by a count of 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-25, 15-10.
The stars in this match for Kaufman were Pasquinelli (17 kills), Elzner (24 assists), Piper Wilburn (two service aces), Pavin Penny (28 digs), and Madelyn Kinney (two blocks).
