This past week, the Scurry-Rosser varsity boys basketball team picked up an important District 18-3A victory over Corsicana Mildred (63-36). But, the team also suffered a loss to Palmer (52-45). The District 18-3A playoff race is very tight. So, every game matters. It will be interesting to see what happens as the regular season winds down to the finish.
On Jan. 29, Scurry-Rosser handled Corsicana Mildred quite easily. By halftime, they had a 30-18 advantage. From there, they never looked back on their way to victory.
Individually, the stars of this game for the Wildcats were Terrell Blanton (16 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists), Garrett Hill (13 points—nine of these points came on three-point shots), Jaxon Jonas (nine points, six rebounds, and four assists), Kayden Bradshaw (seven points), Christian Lopez (six points), and Rowdy Miller (four points and three steals).
Also, on Jan. 26, Palmer got past Scurry-Rosser. It wasSenior Night for Palmer and they played some inspired basketball as they secured the victory.
Notable performances for Scurry-Rosser in this game were turned in by Blanton (24 points and 18 rebounds), Jonas (11 points and six rebounds), Hill (six points—all of these points came on three-point shots), and Cagle Peavy (four points and four steals).
After these results, the Wildcats’ record stands at 14-6 overall and 8-3 in District 18-3A action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.