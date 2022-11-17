Sparked by a solid and determined overall performance, the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats football team defeated the Blue Ridge Tigers by a count of 45-14 to capture the bi-district playoff title on Nov. 10 at Plano’s John Clark Stadium.
With the victory, Scurry-Rosser improves to 8-2 overall on the season. Blue Ridge sees their season end at 5-6.
This game was tied at 14 early in the second quarter. But, from that point on, Scurry-Rosser took full control of this game as they scored 31 straight points to win quite comfortably.
For the game, Scurry-Rosser registered 376 yards of total offense (245 passing and 131 rushing).
The offensive stars in this game for Scurry-Rosser were as follows:
Tanner Vaughn: 10 0f 19 passing for 174 yards and one touchdown. Vaughn also carried the ball three times for 16 yards and one touchdown. Vaughn’s touchdown pass covered 11 yards. His touchdown run covered two yards.
Ralph Miller: two of two passing for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Miller also carried the ball 15 times for 55 yards and one touchdown. Finally, Miller collected three receptions for 90 yards. Miller’s touchdown passes went for 48 and 23 yards. His touchdown run went for five yards.
De’Shawn Wren: three carries for 45 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown run covered five yards.
Bryce Chambers: four receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdown receptions went for 11 and 48 yards.
Rowdy Miller: three receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown reception covered 23 yards.
Charlie Keever: two receptions for 42 yards.
The defensive leaders in this game for Scurry-Rosser were as follows:
Beau Crews: three solo tackles and three assisted tackles.
Preston Shirey: two solo tackles and four assisted tackles.
Chambers: six solo and two assisted tackles.
Peyton Lederman: seven solo tackles and four assisted tackles.
Levi Jones: six solo tackles, six assisted tackles, and two tackles for lor loss.
Ralph Miller: seven solo tackles and three assisted tackles.
The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats football team will next play the Holliday Eagles in the area playoff round on Nov. 17 at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium. The kickoff time is set for 7 p.m.
