Youth football teams wins championships

In the young history of the Kaufman County Cowboys youth football organization, this past 2022 season has earned a special place in their record books forever.
In review, the kindergarten and fourth-grade teams won Premiere Lakes Sports League Super Bowl titles while the third-grade team captured a state title. Also, the Kaufman County Cowboys youth football organization had a total of four of their teams advance to the Super Bowl title game this season.
The third-grade team won the eight and under division two state titles at the Texas Power Rankings State Championships on Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 in Denton, Texas. According to J’Nia Fetcher Howard, this is the first youth football state championship at any level won by a Kaufman based team in 40 years.
By winning this state championship, the third-grade team has been invited to play in the 2023 Texas Power Rankings West Texas Showdown. This tournament will take place in Lubbock, Texas on July 28-30. The Kaufman County Cowboys third grade team’s motto is “no fly zone” and they are coached by Don Sanders. Coach Sanders is also the founder of the Kaufman County Cowboys youth football and cheer organization. Sanders is a 2002 graduate of Kaufman High School.
Historically, this state champion team won only four games while losing in the first round of the playoffs in 2019, Then, in 2020, they won nine games and lost in the Super Bowl title game. In 2021, the team went undefeated and didn’t allow any points to be scored on them during the entire regular season as they journeyed to their first league Super Bowl title. Later in 2021, the team was invited to play in the Pinnacle Youth National Championships in Florida where they ultimately finished fourth.
Early in 2022, the third-grade team won the title at the Mid-South Spring Championships. At this tournament, the team went undefeated while surrendering zero points.
If any other local youth football teams want to scrimmage against the Kaufman Cowboys teams next season, please reach out on the Kaufman County Cowboys Facebook page.
The Kaufman County Cowboys organization will also be offering basketball this year. If you are interested in playing basketball, then go to the Kaufman County Cowboys Facebook page for more information on signups and practices.
Congratulations to all of the Kaufman County Cowboys youth football teams for outstanding 2022 seasons.
