Youth football teams wins championships

In the young history of the Kaufman County Cowboys youth football organization, this past 2022 season has earned a special place in their record books forever.

In review, the kindergarten and fourth-grade teams won Premiere Lakes Sports League Super Bowl titles while the third-grade team captured a state title. Also, the Kaufman County Cowboys youth football organization had a total of four of their teams advance to the Super Bowl title game this season.

